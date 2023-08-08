Texas Jail Was ‘Place of Torment,’ Former Inmates Allege in Lawsuit

The families of former prisoners at a Texas jail are suing the county for violating their late loved ones’ rights after dozens of people died and several more were injured at the correctional facility, where workers are accused of ignoring inmates' health issues and failing to break up dangerous fights.

Twenty-two families, nine of whom have family members who died at the facility and 13 former inmates are alleging the sheriff's office has consistently repudiated constitutional rights by creating “a place of torment and punishment.”

Local Houston lawyer Paul Grinke and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who jointly filed the federal suit Monday, claim the sheriff’s office evaded its duties to keep the inmates safe. They allege jail workers ignored medical issues that lead to deaths, failed to stop brutal fights and even attacked inmates.

This lawsuit is one of many filed against the county in the past decade for jail conditions — which have also consisted of complaints of overcrowding. Before Monday’s lawsuit was filed, there were reportedly over 50 lawsuits against the sheriff’s office brought on by former inmates and their families.

Sheriff office officials told the Houston community Monday that the agency is taking steps to make the jail safer. It said it’s going to raise guard salaries, heighten security screenings of contraband and require guards to wear body cameras.

“We hold every life in our jail as precious. I want every family that has lost a loved one in the jail to know they have my sincere sympathy and my pledge to continue striving to make our jail even safer,” Houston Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in the message Monday.

The problem in Houston has generated visibility from the high-profile case of Jacoby Pillow. Pillow was allegedly beaten to death by guards in January of this year after being arrested for a trespassing charge. The FBI is investigating this incident.

The issue of jail safety has been prevalent across the U.S. as prison deaths continue to soar. The last reported data of prison deaths from The New York Times stated 6,182 incarcerated people died in prisons in 2020, a drastic increase from 4,240 the previous year.

The Death in Custody Reporting Act (DCRA) implemented 20 years ago by Congress and updated in 2013 requires prisons to report inmate deaths. However, according to Vera, an anti-mass incarceration organization, the government has failed to widley enforce the act — resulting in deficient reporting and skewed data.

In the Spring of 2021, the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) announced it was no longer going to collect the data — making 2019 the last year government-supplied data on the matter would be available.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards reported the Houston county’s sheriff office failed to reach full compliance with various safety codes including those related to medical care, monitoring inmates and having too little staff on site.