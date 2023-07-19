Texas Inmates to Stop Receiving Physical Letters, Will Get Scanned Images Instead
Inmate advocates argue that this change will deprive prisoners of connections with their loved ones
Texas inmates will no longer receive physical mail, such as letters, photographs, and drawings, from friends and family. Instead, all mail will now be scanned, and digitized copies will be added to the inmate's tablet.
The change comes as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice continues to find contraband mailed to prisoners, as reported by WFAA. The department hopes that this change will prevent people from mailing weapons, phones, or drugs, as jailers have even found letters soaked in narcotics.
For inmates in tight custody who do not have access to a tablet, they will be given black-and-white physical copies of their mail.
"While no single effort can completely stop the transmission of dangerous contraband, we feel that every measure we can take to improve health and safety in our facilities is worth adopting," a TDCJ spokesperson said in a statement.
- Inside the Texas Prison Where Elizabeth Holmes Is Serving Her Shortened Sentence
- Elizabeth Holmes Enters Texas Prison to Begin 11-Year Sentence for Notorious Blood-Testing Hoax
- Elizabeth Holmes Gets Prison Term Shortened By Two Years, Records Reveal
- Elizabeth Holmes Expected to Report to Prison in Texas
- Inmate Gets Extra Prison Time for Threatening to Kill Judge with ‘Federally Funded’ Hitman
On the other hand, inmate advocates argue that this change will deprive prisoners of connections with their loved ones. Jennifer Toon, project director for the Lioness Justice Impacted Women's Alliance and a former inmate, said she used to collect the letters she received from her brother and father.
"I'd run my hand over their signature," Toon told the outlet. "It's just different when it's the hand-written, tangible thing."
In addition to advocates, some experts also express skepticism about the change. The Texas Tribune and The Marshall Project found in a 2021 investigation that even when mail privileges and visitations were rolled back due to COVID-19, the flow of contraband did not change. The investigation found that prisoners and their families were often not responsible for the illegal materials; rather, corrupt prison staff were usually the cause.
The change has gone into effect this week at 10 state prisons so far and will continue to be implemented at other prisons in the coming weeks. Inmates will still be able to receive legal and media mail, books, and magazines as usual, and they will still be able to write and mail letters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews