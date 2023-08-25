Texas Heat Wave Uncovers Historic Underwater Discovery

A World War I shipwreck is visible in a Texas river thanks to this summer’s hot heat and little rainfall.
Bill Milner discovered the shipwreck on the Neches River while jet skiing. The remains have been on the Texas Historical Commission’s radar since surveys in the 2000s, the commission said on Facebook. Now, the shipwreck of five boats is visible due to waning water levels.
The wreck site contains more than a dozen U.S. Shipping Board Emergency Fleet Corporation vessels used during World War I, the commission said. The 260-foot ships were built in Beaumont and abandoned after the war in the ‘20s.
“If you encounter these wrecks or other unknown underwater wreckage, play it safe and leave it alone,” the commission said. “Many sites are protected under state and federal laws, which include penalties and fines for those who disturb these wrecks.”
Many people have been searching for steamboats while the river is at a historic low, the Ice House Museum said on Facebook. The river is at 7.16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The last time the water level was recorded so low was in 1983 when the river reached 7.2 feet.
The boats were visible to the naked eye and some parts of them were exposed because of low water levels, the museum said.
- Historic Texas Heat Wave Could Stretch Through July 4th Weekend
- Monsoon Rains Arrive to Cool Off Historic Southwest Heat Wave
- Endless Heat-Wave in Texas Leads to Highest Power Costs Since State’s 2021 Deep Freeze
- More Than 10 Dead in Heat-Related Deaths in Texas and Louisiana
- Heat Waves Cost US $1B in Health Spending
- New Texas Law Voids Local Laws Giving Workers Rest Breaks — Even in Sweltering Heat
“There is a large Cypress tree growing through one of the boats that has some age to it,” the museum said.
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews