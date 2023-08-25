Texas Heat Wave Uncovers Historic Underwater Discovery

A World War I shipwreck is visible in a Texas river thanks to this summer’s hot heat and little rainfall.

Bill Milner discovered the shipwreck on the Neches River while jet skiing. The remains have been on the Texas Historical Commission’s radar since surveys in the 2000s, the commission said on Facebook. Now, the shipwreck of five boats is visible due to waning water levels.

The wreck site contains more than a dozen U.S. Shipping Board Emergency Fleet Corporation vessels used during World War I, the commission said. The 260-foot ships were built in Beaumont and abandoned after the war in the ‘20s.

“If you encounter these wrecks or other unknown underwater wreckage, play it safe and leave it alone,” the commission said. “Many sites are protected under state and federal laws, which include penalties and fines for those who disturb these wrecks.”

Many people have been searching for steamboats while the river is at a historic low, the Ice House Museum said on Facebook. The river is at 7.16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The last time the water level was recorded so low was in 1983 when the river reached 7.2 feet.

The boats were visible to the naked eye and some parts of them were exposed because of low water levels, the museum said.

“There is a large Cypress tree growing through one of the boats that has some age to it,” the museum said.