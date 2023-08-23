Texas Guidance Counselor Sues After Allegedly Being Fired for Reporting Teacher’s Racism Toward Student

A guidance counselor in Texas is suing her former school district after she was allegedly fired for reporting a teacher's racism toward a student.

Gabriana Clay-White said the teacher called a student with special needs a "dumb" N-word, pulled a chair from beneath him, and stepped on him, WFAA reported.

The lawsuit claimed that the incident occurred on May 18. It does not name the teacher or school, but the assistant principals mentioned in the suit worked at David Daniels Academy of Science and Math, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The age of the student was not disclosed.

Clay-White was asked to "assist a teacher with a student who had special needs," according to the lawsuit. When she asked the student what happened, the student claimed the teacher took his chips away and he called the teacher "dumb."

The teacher replied "Oh I'm dumb?" and proceeded to pull the student's chair out from beneath them. The student fell to the ground.

"The teacher then used a racial slur toward the student saying [the] 'only dumb [n-word] in this room is the one with the blue shirt who can’t read,''' the lawsuit said. The student was wearing a blue shirt and had a reading-related learning disability.

When the teacher pulled the student's chair again, Clay-White stepped in and tried to take the student out of the classroom.

The student took a swing at the teacher and missed. The teacher then put her boot on the student's chest "and pushed down," according to the lawsuit.

A guidance counselor is suing a district after she was allegedly fired for reporting racism. AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

The teacher allegedly followed Clay-White and the student into the hallway and said, "The only b---h is your mom."

Clay-White said she reported the incident to school officials and Child Protective Services. She was called into a meeting with human resources to provide a statement.

The lawsuit said human resources told Clay-White that she had violated the "resign under duress."

Clay-White is seeking damages, including back pay, in the lawsuit. She requests monetary relief of over $250,000 but no more than $1 million.

District officials told WFAA they were unaware of the lawsuit and claimed Clay-White resigned on June 3. They declined to go into further detail without "the permission of the individual involved because it involves her personnel file."