Texas Great-Grandparents Found Dead After AC Broke Down During Heat Wave Didn’t Ask For Help To Avoid Being a ‘Burden’: Family
Ramona and Monway Ison were high school sweethearts married for 51 years
Two Texas great-grandparents who died during extreme heat were living without air conditioning after their unit failed and they refused help.
Ramona and Monway Ison were found dead on Thursday, June 15 inside their overheated mobile home.
Their daughter Roxana Floods says they didn't have enough money to fix it but didn't tell anyone.
- More Than 10 Dead in Heat-Related Deaths in Texas and Louisiana
- Florida Sheriff Asks Local Criminals to Postpone Crimes Until Heat Wave Ends
- Historic Texas Heat Wave Could Stretch Through July 4th Weekend
- Questions Swirl After Missing Texas Soldier Found Alive But Estranged Wife Found Dead
- Man and Stepson Dead After Hiking in 119-Degree Heat at Big Bend National Park in Texas
The couple's granddaughter, Alexandra Seeser told KTRK-TV, “They just felt that they may have been a burden.”
A neighbor did offer to take them in or use their portable AC.
They refused the help and worked to get a loan to repair their system.
The loan reportedly came in on Thursday and they scheduled repairs.
The repairman showed up on Friday as the medical examiner declared them dead inside the home.
The couple were high school sweethearts and had been married 51 years.
Flood hopes her parents' story will help prevent more heat-related deaths.
"Everybody that I talk to, I tell them to tell their parents, ‘Don't be too proud to ask for help,'" she told KTRK-TV.
The couple’s deaths are two of at least seven reported due to heat in Harris County since June.
Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., and the Environmental Protection Agency estimates there are about 1,300 deaths related to heat each year.
