Texas Father Describes Horror of Finding 11-Year-Old Daughter Raped and Murdered Under His Bed - The Messenger
Texas Father Describes Horror of Finding 11-Year-Old Daughter Raped and Murdered Under His Bed

'They left her under the bed in a plastic bag, they left my poor daughter,' Carmelo Gonzalez said

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Carmelo Gonzalez and daughter Maria GonzalezFox 26 Houston; ABC 13

The father of the 11-year-old Texas girl who was found sexually assaulted and strangled under his bed on Saturday tearfully described finding his daughter dead when he got home from work — as police say they have no suspects in the case.

Carmelo Gonzalez tearfully told FOX 26 in Houston that on Saturday morning, he received an alarming text from his daughter, Maria Gonzalez, who was alone in their Pasadena apartment.

In the message, a nervous Maria told her dad a stranger was knocking at the door.

"I told her 'Don't open the door because I am arriving at work,' and she responded I am in my bed," Gonzalez told the TV station.

That was the last message he would receive from Maria. After the troubling text, Carmelo tried calling Maria, but couldn't reach her.

He then called relatives who live nearby, and they went to check on her. They found the front door unlock, and could find no trace of Maria.

When Gonzalez got home from work, he looked throughout the house for Maria.

He finally found her underneath his bed, dead.

She was inside a laundry basket, he said. "Unfortunately, they left her under the bed in a plastic bag, they left my poor daughter," Gonzalez said. 

Police have made no arrests and have no suspects at this time.

Maria was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said that she was sexually assaulted by her killer, and sustained blunt force trauma to the head.

Maria and her father are originally from Guatemala. They were the only two people living in the home, which they first moved into three months ago. Nothing was missing from the residence.

Investigators ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 10 a.m. on Saturday — or those with any other information pertinent to the homicide case — contact Det. Quintanilla at (713) 475-7803 or Det. Mata at (713) 475-7878.

