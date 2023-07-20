Texas Family Fights to Keep Decades-Old Home from Stadium Construction

A Texas family is pleading with a local school district to alter its plans for a new football stadium that would require razing the home they've lived in for nearly five decades, Houston's KPRC reported.

Tara Upchurch says her family has owned property in Aldine, Texas, outside of Houston, since the early 1900s. Her 78-year-old father has lived in a home on the site for about 46 years.

W.W. Thorne Football Stadium, which is expected to open in August 2024, will cost an estimated $50 million to build and is expected to seat about 10,000 occupants. If construction continues, the Upchurch home will be demolished and the property turned into parking spaces.

On Tuesday, Upchurch and her brother, Travis, petitioned the Aldine Independent School District (ISD), located in north Houston, to reconsider its proposal, which would include obtaining the property through eminent domain.

[It is] where [my father] played as a child with his grandparents, where he woke up 4 a.m. to milk cows," Tara Upchurch, herself a former Aldine ISD student, told the board. "[It’s] where he spent 39 years happily married to my mom, and [it's where] he raised a family and [it's] a place we never thought he would leave."

The family told KPRC that there were other abandoned properties located nearby — including an unoccupied home that belonged to Tara and Travis' grandmother — that could be used instead.

Aldine ISD said it had initially sent an offer letter to the Upchurches in spring 2022, which was rejected by the family. In April, the Board of Trustees voted to authorize the use of eminent domain on the site — a move that allows the government to seize someone's land in exchange for financial compensation.

The school board said the decision was justified because the district's current stadium, built in 1979, would otherwise need major repairs to keep it in line with safety requirements.