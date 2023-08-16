Dad Arrested After Pre-K Teacher Finds Handgun in Daughter’s Backpack - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Dad Arrested After Pre-K Teacher Finds Handgun in Daughter’s Backpack

The father has been charged with child endangerment

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The child was unaware she was in possession of the weapon according to law enforcement.Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

A San Antonio, Texas father was arrested late Tuesday after a handgun was found in his 3-year-old daughter's backpack at her preschool. 

Pete Robles, 35, was charged with a felony offense of child endangerment, and his daughter was taken into the care of Child Protective Services. SAPD Sergeant Washington Moscoso told My San Antonio News said additional charges may be forthcoming. 

"Swift action was taken to address the situation and make an arrest. There are no current threats to the safety of the school or its students,” said SAPD Chief William McManus. 

There will be an “increased uniformed presence” at the school as well, McManus said. 

The backpack did not make it into the classroom and the child was unaware she had the weapon according to law enforcement.

The school has banned children from bringing backpacks into the school, CEO of Pre-K 4 SA Sarah Baray said in a notice sent to parents. Students will be able to bring their belongings to school in a clear plastic bag the letter said. 

Read More

This incident comes as Texas has the second most instances of school shootings, behind California, in 2023.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.