Dad Arrested After Pre-K Teacher Finds Handgun in Daughter’s Backpack

A San Antonio, Texas father was arrested late Tuesday after a handgun was found in his 3-year-old daughter's backpack at her preschool.
Pete Robles, 35, was charged with a felony offense of child endangerment, and his daughter was taken into the care of Child Protective Services. SAPD Sergeant Washington Moscoso told My San Antonio News said additional charges may be forthcoming.
"Swift action was taken to address the situation and make an arrest. There are no current threats to the safety of the school or its students,” said SAPD Chief William McManus.
There will be an “increased uniformed presence” at the school as well, McManus said.
The backpack did not make it into the classroom and the child was unaware she had the weapon according to law enforcement.
The school has banned children from bringing backpacks into the school, CEO of Pre-K 4 SA Sarah Baray said in a notice sent to parents. Students will be able to bring their belongings to school in a clear plastic bag the letter said.
This incident comes as Texas has the second most instances of school shootings, behind California, in 2023.
