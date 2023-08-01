Texas County Bans Access to ‘Objectionable’ and ‘Explicit’ Books from Anyone Under 18

"To ban or not to ban" books continues to be debated across the United States.

After a commissioner's court meeting on July 11, one county in Texas has voted to ban "explicit" or "objectionable" books from anyone under 18 in public libraries.

As reported by KHOU 11, Montgomery County has voted to restrict some books, with LGBTQ-themed content falling into that category. The decision came after several residents claimed that the books in the library were pushing a certain political agenda.

Michele Nuckolls told the court, "I was not able to find one book on the traditional conservative Christian view of gender."

However, other residents argued against the ban at the meeting and still disagree with it, like local bookshop owner Teresa Kenney. "You alienate people who deserve to see themselves in the pages of books," the owner of Village Books told the station. "People who deserve to feel hope when they may not have hope at that time."

A stack of LGBTQ-themed books sit stacked on a table at Village Books in Montgomery County, Texas. These types of books are the ones the commissioner's court recommended restricting at public libraries to individuals under 18. KHOU 11

At her store, Kenney carries a variety of books from LGBTQ-themed ones to stories about the Bible. She mentioned that her "banned books" display is very popular and usually sells out.

"As a parent, you have a right to say what your child reads," Kenney told the outlet. "But you don't have the right to tell another parent what their child can or cannot read."

So far the specifics of the restrictions and the guidelines librarians will follow to determine if a book should be restricted or not have not been announced. However, the court did approve adding more conservative-themed books to the library in what it said was an effort to "balance" the system.