Texas Cops Fired After Accidentally Texting Swastika to Wrong Number - The Messenger
Texas Cops Fired After Accidentally Texting Swastika to Wrong Number

The person who received the accidental text responded 'who is this, and why are you sending me a picture of a racist cop?'

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Police cruiser.Daniel Allan/Getty Images

Two Texas police officers were fired in July after one reportedly texted a photo of the other smiling after he drew a swastika to a member of the public.

Sgt. Jonathan Maheca and Capt. James Preston Logan were both fired from the Southlake Police Department after an investigation alleged Maheca made an illustration of a swastika and lightning bolts on a whiteboard at a police training center, according to documents reviewed by the Dallas Morning News.

Logan is accused of taking a photo of Maheca next to the drawing and sending it to Maheca and, accidentally, to a member of the public, according to the documents.

The person who received the accidental text responded “who is this, and why are you sending me a picture of a racist cop?” state the documents. 

The lightning bolts next to the swastika, which was drawn during a break from hiring prospective officers, are typically used to represent Hitler’s paramilitary forces, the newspaper reported.

The designs continue to be used as symbols of white supremacy, according to the Anti-Defamation League

In addition to the swastika and lightning bolts, the letters “SSRO” were drawn on the board as well — in what appeared to be a combination of SS, shorthand for Hitler’s paramilitary force Schutzstaffel, and SRO, which is short for school resource officer, the outlet reported.

Logan had been captain for the school resource division and Maheca was a training unit officer.

The document alleges both officers violated the department’s policies banning “unlawful harassment and discrimination” and “unbecoming conduct.”

A third officer was accused in the documents of texting the photo to a different sergeant and sending “disparaging and unprofessional” comments about potential new hires, though it was not clear if the officer was disciplined.

Police Chief James Brandon said in a statement released July 28 that he was made aware of the incident in mid-June and “immediately began an internal investigation.”

“The drawing was an inexcusable attempt at humor and not related to the department’s patch or logo,” Brandon said. “Hate symbols do not reflect the values that we share as public servants and are not acceptable in any forms or situations.”

