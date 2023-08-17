Texas Cops Caught on Camera Mocking Disabled Vet Who Soiled Himself After They Denied Him Bathroom Access

The Dallas Police oversight office has launched an investigation after four officers were caught on video laughing about a disabled veteran who urinated himself when he was denied access to a restaurant bathroom.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Dynell Lane, who said he was disabled while deployed for the U.S. Army, asked to use the bathroom at Serious Pizza on June 10 at around 2:15 a.m., but was refused access by two uniformed off-duty Dallas police officers who were working security at the restaurant.

After the two officers also refused to review his medical paperwork, Lane called 911, but officers did not arrive in time, and he had a urine and bowel leak issue before leaving the restaurant.

Body camera footage from one of two on-duty Dallas officers shows them asking the off-duty officers about someone who reported "they pissed themselves."

The officers are seen laughing about the incident in the video obtained by multiple news outlets.

"He got mad you guys wouldn’t let him use the restroom and then he calls back and said it’s okay he doesn’t need to pee anymore because he soiled..." one of the on-duty officers says before the other one appears to shut off their body camera.

"The Dallas Police Department failed me," Lane told oversight members at their monthly August meeting. "Two Dallas police officers discriminated against me and declined to assist me in bridging the gap between myself and the Serious Pizza manager."

While the Dallas Police Department's internal affairs division found that the officers did not violate policy, oversight board members believe the incident should have been investigated further.

Board member Derric Pegram cited the Dallas police code of conduct, which states an employee should not belittle or mock any person, whether or not they are on duty.

"If he had not even shown the card, he is still a person," he said. "He didn’t need to talk about his disability."

The oversight board members at the meeting voted unanimously to launch an independent investigation.

Texas has Ally's Law, which states that people on the premises of an establishment should be granted access to the restroom if they provide medical paperwork.