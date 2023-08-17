Texas Cops Caught on Camera Mocking Disabled Vet Who Soiled Himself After They Denied Him Bathroom Access

The Dallas Police oversight office has launched an investigation after four officers were caught on video laughing about a disabled veteran who urinated himself when he was denied access to a restaurant bathroom.
The Dallas Morning News reports that Dynell Lane, who said he was disabled while deployed for the U.S. Army, asked to use the bathroom at Serious Pizza on June 10 at around 2:15 a.m., but was refused access by two uniformed off-duty Dallas police officers who were working security at the restaurant.
After the two officers also refused to review his medical paperwork, Lane called 911, but officers did not arrive in time, and he had a urine and bowel leak issue before leaving the restaurant.
Body camera footage from one of two on-duty Dallas officers shows them asking the off-duty officers about someone who reported "they pissed themselves."
The officers are seen laughing about the incident in the video obtained by multiple news outlets.
"He got mad you guys wouldn’t let him use the restroom and then he calls back and said it’s okay he doesn’t need to pee anymore because he soiled..." one of the on-duty officers says before the other one appears to shut off their body camera.
"The Dallas Police Department failed me," Lane told oversight members at their monthly August meeting. "Two Dallas police officers discriminated against me and declined to assist me in bridging the gap between myself and the Serious Pizza manager."
- Police body cameras filmed Tyre Nichols’ killing. But they were supposed to prevent it in the first place.
- Police Takedown of Dangerous Couple’s Crime Spree Caught on Body Camera
- Yale Doctor Suggests Body Cameras for Physicians, Nurses to Address ‘Medical Racism’
- DHS Announces First Body-Worn Camera Policies for All Agencies
- Cop Caught on Camera Appearing to Assault Elderly Neighbor, Leaving Him With Bloody Face
- Ohio Cop Fired After Body Cam Recorded Racial Slur Won’t Get Job Back
While the Dallas Police Department's internal affairs division found that the officers did not violate policy, oversight board members believe the incident should have been investigated further.
Board member Derric Pegram cited the Dallas police code of conduct, which states an employee should not belittle or mock any person, whether or not they are on duty.
"If he had not even shown the card, he is still a person," he said. "He didn’t need to talk about his disability."
The oversight board members at the meeting voted unanimously to launch an independent investigation.
Texas has Ally's Law, which states that people on the premises of an establishment should be granted access to the restroom if they provide medical paperwork.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews