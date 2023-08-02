Texas Community Fights Back After Mayor Declares Public Park His Private Property, Criminalizes Unauthorized Access
The policy was later rescinded due to public criticism
A city council in Texas has decided to retract their policy that converted a public park into the mayor's private property after members of the public expressed their concerns.
The Eagle Pass City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to rescind the affidavit that originally allowed officials to enforce criminal trespassing charges for unauthorized visitors at Shelby Park, according to FOX 29.
Shelby Park is a crucial part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement strategy. The park is located on the banks of the Rio Grande. After the affidavit was signed, the property became a staging area for Abbott's 1,000-foot buoy wall, which he is planning to install in the Rio Grande.
The policy also permitted the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to arrest migrants who crossed into the United States at the park on criminal trespassing charges.
Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. said that DPS might not leave the area immediately as they renegotiate the terms of their agreement. Salinas also said that the park was never intended to be closed to Eagle Pass residents, but several reported that they were unable to access the park during that time.
Around 30 members of the public shared their thoughts on the policy during the public comment portion of the meeting, with a majority calling for the decision to be reversed. The commenters included DPS officials, county officials, and property owners. The discussion lasted for over an hour.
Some individuals who showed their support for the affidavit included law enforcement and county officials. The Eagle Pass Border Coalition claimed that there have been hundreds of migrants arrested since DPS took over.
“It’s a public park and it belongs to our city. That has allowed DPS to come in and invade the space that is a community gathering place,” Robie Flores with the Eagle Pass Border Coalition told the station.
