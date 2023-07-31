Texas City Workers Sift Through Tons of Trash in Scorching Heat to Help Teen Recover Ring With Her Dad’s Ashes

An Iowa teenager had been looking forward to visiting Texas with her high school choir, but the trip took a turn for the worse after she lost her prized possession at the beach: a ring with her dad’s ashes in it.

After losing her dad in 2013, Emily Dickerson, 17, received a ring filled with her father’s ashes from her grandmother, as reported by the Washington Post. Since the ring is one of the last reminders of her father, she rarely takes it off.

Emily Dickerson and her father pose together in an old family photo. The Washington Post

Dickerson’s fear of losing the ring became a reality on July 7. Dickerson was nearing the end of a week-long trip with the Lewis Central High School Choir. The students had just finished performing at several locations and had been instructed to leave all their belongings at the hotel or on the bus so that they could spend the day at McGee Beach in Corpus Christi.

The 17-year-old thought she had done that, but upon arriving at the beach, she realized that she had forgotten to take off her rings. Dickerson decided to leave her prized ring, along with a Sweet 16 ring, a promise ring from her boyfriend, and a birthstone ring from her grandmother, in a boxed lunch from Subway that each of the students had received.

The choir of 200 teens ended up having to rush from the beach back to the buses to head to dinner, with Dickerson forgetting her rings in the process. By the time she realized her rings were missing, hours had passed since they had left the beach.

"The charter bus wasn't able to drive all the way back to Corpus Christi to look through some trash. Those were his ashes. You can't replace those," Dickerson told KHOU 11.

All four of Emily Dickerson's rings lay on a wooden table after being recovered from the trash. Her prized ring made filled with her father's ashes, left, was the most important for her to recover. Provided by Tina Koch/The Washington Post

Dickerson said she immediately called her mother, crying hysterically. “I was in sheer panic,” she told the Washington Post. Dickerson’s mother, Tina Koch, quickly called the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department and left a distressed voicemail explaining the situation, but the office had already closed for the weekend.

On July 10, Laura Perez, the parks operation supervisor, listened to the voicemail and recruited her team to help look for the ring. The group dug through trash in a 4-ton dumpster in temperatures that felt as high as 115 degrees. Three hours later, they were able to locate the rings.

Laura Perez, the parks operation supervisor at the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, reenacts sifting through trash to look for a 17-year-old missing rings. KHOU 11

“It was in the last bag we went through,” Perez told the Washington Post. “I was so excited to let her know.” She called Koch to let them know the rings had been found and would be shipped back to their home, and Koch subsequently informed an ecstatic Dickerson.

“There is good out there. I’m going to remember this forever,” Dickerson told the Washington Post.