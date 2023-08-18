Texas City Fires First Ever Poet Laureate Over Use of Racial Slur in Poem

San Antonio's poet laureate Nephtalí De León lost his position Monday over the use of a racial slur in a poem he posted online.
De León shared the poem on his Facebook page on August 1, in tribute to educator and writer Roberto "Cintli" Rodriguez. It contained a Chicano slang word which can be used to refer to Black people, according to the San Antonio Current.
In response, San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture terminated his contract, saying the poem was incompatible with De León's responsibilities to foster an inclusive environment.
"The City of San Antonio’s Poet Laureate is to uphold these values, which include denouncing racism among other oppressive barriers, while using creative poetic expressions to unite our community," a statement issues to The Messenger said.
"Nephtalí De León recently posted a poem contrary to the City’s values and the role of City Poet Laureate. As a result, Mr. De León’s contract with the City of San Antonio has been terminated."
The poet argued in a long post on Facebook that the word had multiple meanings depending on its origin and that he did not mean it in a derogatory way.
"I do make a blanket apology to anyone that may be offended by my use of Caló words for themselves or for any other group of people," De León said in his post.
- Ohio Cop Fired After Body Cam Recorded Racial Slur Won’t Get Job Back
- ‘The French Connection’ Racial Slur Edit Causes Uproar and Debate
- Mom Who Restricted Inauguration Poem in Fla. School Sorry About Antisemitic Attack
- State Fair Cow Named Using Racial Slur Sparks Outrage: ‘Totally Off Limits’
- D’Arcy Drollinger Named America’s First ‘Drag Laureate’ in San Francisco
- Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem Banned for Elementary Students at Florida School
However others said it was clearly an offensive term "steeped in racism."
The San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture told The Messenger that it will be announcing a new window to nominate a Poet Laureate in November 2023, with an appointment to be in made in April 2024 during National Poetry Month.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews