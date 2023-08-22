‘Evil’: LA Mayor Furious Over Texas Busing Migrants From Los Angeles to City as Hilary Raged
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending a bus of migrants to the city as it dealt with Tropical Storm Hilary.
A bus departed Brownsville on Sunday and arrived around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Bass said in a statement.
“It is evil to endanger the lives of vulnerable migrants by sending a bus with families and toddlers on board to a city that at the time was under an unprecedented tropical storm warning,” Bass said.
“If anybody understands the danger of hurricanes and thunderstorms, it’s the Governor of Texas – who has to deal with this threat on an annual basis. This is a despicable act beyond politics.”
Bass said the administration became aware of the bus while the city’s Emergency Operations Center was activated.
Of the 37 asylum seekers, 20 came from Venezuela, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. Others come from Guatemala, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Ecuador.
"Sending a bus full of women, men, and children into harm's way is not only irresponsible, it is reprehensible. It displays a complete and total lack of common humanity," said Angelica Salas, CHIRLA executive director in a statement.
The migrants were offered support services, including food, clothing, hygiene kits, health checkups and immigration-specific legal orientations.
Almost all asylum seekers have relatives, loved ones, or sponsors in California, according to the group.
This is the ninth bus of migrants from Texas that has arrived in the city.
It was unclear if Abbott’s office was involved in sending the bus.
Abbott did not comment, but held a press conference Monday with several other governors to tout a shared support of personnel to secure the border between Texas and Mexico.
He previously confirmed the state was sending busses to the city. Other buses have been sent to New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.
