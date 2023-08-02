Texas Burglars Breaking Into Beauty Salons to Steal Wigs, Extensions

Take the hair ... leave the simoleons.

Several hair salon owners in Houston, Texas have reported their boutiques getting robbed this year — but the burglars aren’t breaking into safes and stealing money, they’re swiping wigs and hair extensions.

LaToya Kent, owner of Studio Mink & Lush XXI, said her shop has been hit three times in just over a month.

“June 6. July 7. July 12," Kent told KHOU. “They’re coming in for hair. They’re searching for hair only. There’s a very, very high demand for hair. You have to think about it. For our community, it’s almost an addiction."

LaTerryan’s Hair Boutique owner LaTerryan Randle said she’s been burglarized three times since May 25, and Raquel Denise Hair’s owner, Raquel Oliver, said she’s been robbed four times since February.

Jasmine Harris is the owner of Exquisite Hair Junkies. She said getting robbed “is a regular thing.”

According to Wigs.com, many women’s hairpieces can cost at least $100 while some are priced as high as $800. Hair extensions can also cost $100 or more. So when inventories of wigs and extensions are stolen, it’s setting salon owners back thousands of dollars.

Harris said her store was robbed at gunpoint last year, with the thieves taking half a million dollars worth of hair.

“They took $500,000 worth of hair," Harris said. "Everything that was in the store, they stole it all."

She has since beefed up her security systems and now would-be thieves are leaving with nothing.

The salon owners captured the burglaries on their surveillance cameras. The operations look similar in each robbery.

“Six men, they all went in and stole my entire safe," said Dominique Harris, owner of Alter Ego Hair Salon & Wig Bar. “If you look at some of the videos, they have the same car or they have the same crowbars. It’s always multiple people."

Kent said she, too, believes it’s an “organized ring operation” by the same people hitting the same salons time and again. She said it’s not just the hair extensions, wigs and money they’re taking. She said it affects her means of living.

“This is our livelihood, this is how we feed our children,” Kent said. “It’s already hard to believe in yourself to do something that you don’t come from a background of. You’re truly like the first person of your generation to do something. And then to have it stripped away you got to think about what that does to us."

The salon owners believe the thieves are taking the wigs and other stolen hair to other parts of town and selling them or using social media to sell them.

Houston police confirmed to KHOU that they are investigating the cases.