Texas Boy With ‘Karmic’ Connection to Animals Uses Piano to Calm Shelter Dogs: ‘Astonishing’
Yuvi Agarwal plays an hour a week for the dogs
Ten-year-old Yuvi Agarwal noticed something unusual when he played the piano at his Houston home; his usually hyperactive golden doodle, Bozo, became calm whenever he played.
So the curious fifth grader from Houston, who was already reading books to shelter dogs to calm them down, had an "aha!" moment.
“I thought that playing music to the dogs would have a much stronger effect,” he told The Messenger.
Yuvi, who has played piano since the age of four, created a program he dubbed Wild Tunes and took it to rescue Houston Pets Alive!, which welcomed him and his Casio keyboard with open paws.
So have the dogs.
The first hour-long visit in February “was astonishing, every dog just was dead silent and just watching Yuvi play,” Noelle Delgado, executive director for Houston Pets Alive!, told The Messenger.
“The dogs were immediately more relaxed, very calm and so focused on what he was doing,” she continued.
Yuvi’s played soothing melodies every week since, “and every time he comes it’s been the same exact reaction,” Delgado said.
For as long as his mother, Priyanka, can remember, Yuvi has “had this karmic connection with animals,” she told The Messenger. “At the same time, he has also been very, very passionate about music.”
He plans on expanding the program across the United States, connecting willing shelters with local musicians passionate about pets through this website, Wildtunes.org.
As for the lucky dogs at Pets Alive!, Yuvi feels “really happy and touched that I'm able to do it,” he said. “I think it's pretty nice that they're just listening to the music and relaxing.”
