Texas Border Town Prepares For Migrant Surge After Title 42 Expires

After the expiration of Title 42, the Texas border town of Brownsville, which sits on the Rio Grand River, is making preparations to deal with an anticipated surge of migrants coming across the U.S.-Mexican border.



The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) said in a late night news release that they are approving the use of vacant school property to handle the anticipated increase in migrant arrivals, according to NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley.

The buildings will also be used to provide food, transportation and nursing services to arriving migrants, who will need to be processed by U.S. officials.



BISD also said that the city will provide workers and reimburse the school district for the services provided to incoming migrants.



Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said recently that the city will be ready to handle an expected surge in arrivals, adding that they've been dealing with high traffic border crossings for years.



“I do feel that the city itself is in a really good position,” Mendez said. “We’ve been doing this for three years. We’ve been able to create a process that’s very efficient that gets people to their final destination."



Title 42, an emergency health measure activated in March 2020, allowed border agents to quickly expel migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

That policy expired on Thursday.











