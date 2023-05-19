Texas Bill Would Eliminate Safety Inspections for Cars

Lawmakers in Texas are considering a bill that would eliminate safety inspections for vehicles registered in the state.

The Texas House already passed the bill, which is now before the state Senate. It would drop the annual requirement that drivers get their cars inspected – though the $7.50 fee would remain and be rolled into the registration process.

Additionally, federal emissions requirements would still require drivers in Texas urban centers to undergo an annual emissions inspection, regardless of whether the safety inspection is required.

Texas Republicans have been looking to kill the inspection requirement for years, according to NBC 5 Dallas, saying it’s inconvenient and does nothing to protect drivers.

Opponents of the bill, which include auto shops that provide inspection services, argue that annual inspections often catch safety issues that drivers don’t notice.

“We see a lot of unaware people coming in with, 'I didn't know the tires were bad,' they didn't know what a 'wear bar' is,” the head of the state’s inspection association told NBC 5.

The NBC station also conducted a months-long investigation finding that the state’s inspection process is “riddled with fraud,” with as many as five million cars driving on Texas roads with fake inspection stickers.

