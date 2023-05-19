The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Texas Bill Would Eliminate Safety Inspections for Cars

    Texas Senate to vote on bill that would drop inspection requirements, though fee for drivers would remain.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Lawmakers in Texas are considering a bill that would eliminate safety inspections for vehicles registered in the state.

    The Texas House already passed the bill, which is now before the state Senate. It would drop the annual requirement that drivers get their cars inspected – though the $7.50 fee would remain and be rolled into the registration process.

    Additionally, federal emissions requirements would still require drivers in Texas urban centers to undergo an annual emissions inspection, regardless of whether the safety inspection is required. 

    Texas Republicans have been looking to kill the inspection requirement for years, according to NBC 5 Dallas, saying it’s inconvenient and does nothing to protect drivers.

    Read More

    Opponents of the bill, which include auto shops that provide inspection services, argue that annual inspections often catch safety issues that drivers don’t notice.

    “We see a lot of unaware people coming in with, 'I didn't know the tires were bad,' they didn't know what a 'wear bar' is,” the head of the state’s inspection association told NBC 5. 

    The NBC station also conducted a months-long investigation finding that the state’s inspection process is “riddled with fraud,” with as many as five million cars driving on Texas roads with fake inspection stickers. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.