    Texas Bill Requiring Public Schools to Display Ten Commandments in Every Classroom Fails

    The bill would have required every public school to display a copy of the Ten Commandments

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

    The Texas State House effectively killed a controversial bill to force public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

    The measure did not advance after House lawmakers missed a midnight deadline for a vote that would have moved it forward, CNN reported.

    The bill would have required every public elementary or secondary school to display a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments in a “conspicuous place” in every classroom.

    Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, who sponsored the bill, told FOX 26, “I think this would be a good, healthy step for Texas to bring back this tradition of recognizing America’s religious heritage.”

    The bill had already passed the State Senate.

    A statue with the Ten Commandments already is on display outside of the State Capitol. The state won a Supreme Court case allowing it to stay.

    While that measure failed, both chambers recently passed versions of a bill to allow school districts to hire religious chaplains in place of licensed counselors, the New York Times reported.

