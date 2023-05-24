Texas Bill Requiring Public Schools to Display Ten Commandments in Every Classroom Fails

The Texas State House effectively killed a controversial bill to force public schools to display the Ten Commandments.
The measure did not advance after House lawmakers missed a midnight deadline for a vote that would have moved it forward, CNN reported.
The bill would have required every public elementary or secondary school to display a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments in a “conspicuous place” in every classroom.
Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, who sponsored the bill, told FOX 26, “I think this would be a good, healthy step for Texas to bring back this tradition of recognizing America’s religious heritage.”
- Texas Bill Would Eliminate Safety Inspections for Cars
- Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Biden Administration’s New Border Plan
- Texas High School Delays Graduation after Most of Senior Class Found Ineligible to Graduate
- Third-Graders Would Be Trained for ‘Battlefield Trauma’ Under New Texas Bill
- Tattletale laws: Florida and Texas are trying to get the public to be their culture warriors
The bill had already passed the State Senate.
A statue with the Ten Commandments already is on display outside of the State Capitol. The state won a Supreme Court case allowing it to stay.
While that measure failed, both chambers recently passed versions of a bill to allow school districts to hire religious chaplains in place of licensed counselors, the New York Times reported.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News