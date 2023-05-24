Texas Bill Requiring Public Schools to Display Ten Commandments in Every Classroom Fails

The Texas State House effectively killed a controversial bill to force public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

The measure did not advance after House lawmakers missed a midnight deadline for a vote that would have moved it forward, CNN reported.

The bill would have required every public elementary or secondary school to display a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments in a “conspicuous place” in every classroom.

Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, who sponsored the bill, told FOX 26, “I think this would be a good, healthy step for Texas to bring back this tradition of recognizing America’s religious heritage.”

The bill had already passed the State Senate.

A statue with the Ten Commandments already is on display outside of the State Capitol. The state won a Supreme Court case allowing it to stay.

While that measure failed, both chambers recently passed versions of a bill to allow school districts to hire religious chaplains in place of licensed counselors, the New York Times reported.