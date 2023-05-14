Texas Apprehends 6,000 Migrants In First Days After Title 42’s End

The U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended over 6,000 migrants in the first days after the end of Title 42. However, the amount is less than what was initially expected.



According to NBC News, authorities apprehended over 6,200 migrants on Friday, the first day after the expiration of Title 42 late Thursday night. Title 42 allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants attempting to cross the U.S. border, and was implemented by the Trump Administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Per the outlet, U.S. Border Patrol had apprehended between 10,000 to 11,000 migrants per day between Tuesday and Thursday. Some projections had estimated there would be a surge of 12,000 to 14,000 migrants a day after the Title 42 laws were lifted.



The Messenger has contacted the Border Patrol in Texas for additional information.



On Sunday, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shared a video from Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales of migrants inside the Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso on Friday.



Melugin said the footage from Friday showed 750 migrants inside a room at the facility meant to hold 120.



"[Gonzales] says they have a max capacity of around 1,000, but there were 6,000 that day," Meligun tweeted. "This room capacity 120, but had 750."



"Since Friday, illegal crossings have plummeted in El Paso, so capacity has likely gotten eased up significantly via releases," he added. "This video is a snapshot of what it was like on Friday."

EL PASO, TEXAS - MAY 08: Immigrant families cross into the United States from Mexico to seek asylum on May 08, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. A surge of immigrants attempting to cross into the U.S. is expected with the end of the Covid-era Title 42 border enforcement policy this week. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

El Paso FOX affiliate KFOX reported that some shelters in the area have also seen a drop in migrant numbers over the past week.



In a statement on Thursday night, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that migrants who arrive at the border "without using a lawful pathway" would be "presumed ineligible for asylum."



“The border is not open. People who do not use available lawful pathways to enter the U.S. now face tougher consequences, including a minimum five-year ban on re-entry and potential criminal prosecution."