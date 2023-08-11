Texas Animal Shelter Employee Arrested After Dozens of Kittens Mysteriously Die While in His Care
Video surveillance showed Gabriel Caswell, 21, physically abusing multiple kittens
Texas police arrested an animal shelter employee on an animal cruelty charge after a series of mysterious kitten deaths, according to a news release from the Weatherford Police Department.
Last month, an employee at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter said they witnessed Gabriel Caswell, 21, mistreating a kitten, the release said. That employee’s account prompted staff to call the police.
Officers, upon arrival, reviewed surveillance footage and opened an investigation. In June, Sergeant Tiffany Vanzant told local ABC affiliate WFAA that 50 kittens from the shelter had died. Since February, there have been 80 kitten deaths.
“It is a lot. It’s awful,” Vanzant said.
It’s unclear how the kittens died and whether Caswell played a role in their deaths. Caswell was hired as a full-time employee in February.
But police arrested Caswell on July 29 on two animal cruelty charges after seeing footage showing him physically abusing kittens on multiple occasions.
The investigation remains ongoing.
“Our shelter staff and volunteers take great pride in the love and care provided to the animals that visit our shelter,” the shelter said in the news release. “For something like this to happen is unfathomable, and we are heartbroken by the harm caused.”
