Texas A&M to Pay $1 Million to Black Journalist in Settlement After ‘Mistakes were Made During the Hiring Process’

Texas A&M will pay $1 million in a settlement to a veteran Black journalist whose initial offer of a tenured position at the school was watered down following conservative backlash over her writings about diversity.

The agreement was reached with Kathleen McElroy, a New York Times editor and an alum of the school, following an internal review into her hiring in June as a member of the faculty and dean of a new journalism program.

McElroy resigned in July amid the controversy.

The College Station school, in a statement released on Thursday, acknowledged that "mistakes were made during the hiring process relating to Dr. McElroy."

The university "apologizes to Dr. McElroy for the way her employment application was handled, has learned from its mistakes and will strive to ensure similar mistakes are not repeated in the future."

McElroy was hired with great fanfare to revive its journalism program with an initial offer of a tenure-track position.

But soon after, fallout began to build over her support for DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — in newsrooms and internal pushback against her hiring began.

McElroy said publicly at the time that she believed she was being treated differently because of her “race and maybe gender.”

Texas Scorecard, a right-leaning website, published an article on June 15 that described McElroy as a “'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion proponent,'” highlighted articles she had written and said she was part of "'Council for Racial and Ethnic Equity and Diversity'” at the University of Texas at Austin, where she teaches journalism, according to the review.

Kathleen McElroy at Texas A&M in June. Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP

The article "generated numerous calls and emails" to the office of Texas A&M's then-President Kathy Banks from current and former students about why a "DEI proponent" would be chosen to head up the journalism program.

It also prompted calls from at least six members of the board of regents who "began asking questions and raising concerns about McElroy’s hiring," the review said.

McElroy was informed by school officials that her offer of tenure was "not automatic, and political issues over DEI could preclude tenure."

Later, the offer was reduced to a "non-tenure track position."

The internal report concluded "that significant mistakes were made in this hiring process, primarily due to a failure to follow established policies and procedures that govern faculty hiring."

Texas A&M President Kathy Banks resigned in July after news about this incident and another incident around the suspension of an opioid expert who criticized the Texas lieutenant governor were reported by the Texas Tribune.

McElroy, in a statement released jointly with the school, thanked her supporters.

“Texas A&M University remains in my heart despite the events of the past month. I will never forget that Aggies — students, faculty members, former students and staff — voiced support for me from many sectors," she said.

"I hope the resolution of my matter will reinforce A&M’s allegiance to excellence in higher education and its commitment to academic freedom and journalism," it continued.

With the Associated Press