Texans Asked to Voluntarily Use Less Electricity in Preparation for Sizzling Heat Wave - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

Texans Asked to Voluntarily Use Less Electricity in Preparation for Sizzling Heat Wave

ERCOT data shows that electricity users have already exceeded the record for demand on the state’s power grid 10 times this summer

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The top electric council in Texas is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve energy as temperatures continue to scorch the Lone Star State.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued the voluntary conservation alert Thursday morning as demand on the power grid is expected to increase, possibly creating a “potential for lower reserves," officials said. The council said it’s not currently under emergency operations.

ERCOT’s request is for a five-hour period from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, and a weather watch continues through Friday, its website states.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon were unusually hot, even for Texas. Here are the temperatures at 2:30 p.m. local time Thursday, according to weatherwx.com:

Abilene: 107
Amarillo: 101
Austin: 105
Beaumont: 100
Bryan-College Station: 104
Corpus Christi: 103
Dallas-Fort Worth: 104
El Paso: 98
Houston: 101
Laredo: 106
San Antonio: 102
Wichita Falls: 110

A transmission tower is seen on July 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) is urging Texans to voluntarily conserve power today, due to extreme heat potentially causing rolling blackouts.
A transmission tower is seen on July 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) is urging Texans to voluntarily conserve power today, due to extreme heat potentially causing rolling blackouts.Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Read More

The ERCOT live supply-and-demand tracker and forecast shows the energy demand is closely matching the state's supply in the afternoon, just 20 minutes before the conservation request begins.

It’s not uncommon for ERCOT to make such requests, be it summer or winter months, when extreme hot and cold temperatures hit the state and the grid is stressed. In the past, ERCOT’s recommendation for conserving energy in the summer months has been to set thermostats at 78 degrees.

ERCOT recommended raising the thermostat by a degree or two if it’s safe, not running large appliances like washers and dryers, and to turn off or unplug lights and other appliances not needed during the five-hour stretch.

ERCOT data shows that electricity users have already exceeded the record for demand on the state’s power grid 10 times this summer.

Solar farms in Texas have helped ERCOT meet the increased demand on its grid over the last few years, but officials are concerned about low winds forecast on Thursday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.