Texans Asked to Voluntarily Use Less Electricity in Preparation for Sizzling Heat Wave

The top electric council in Texas is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve energy as temperatures continue to scorch the Lone Star State.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued the voluntary conservation alert Thursday morning as demand on the power grid is expected to increase, possibly creating a “potential for lower reserves," officials said. The council said it’s not currently under emergency operations.

ERCOT’s request is for a five-hour period from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, and a weather watch continues through Friday, its website states.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon were unusually hot, even for Texas. Here are the temperatures at 2:30 p.m. local time Thursday, according to weatherwx.com:

Abilene: 107

Amarillo: 101

Austin: 105

Beaumont: 100

Bryan-College Station: 104

Corpus Christi: 103

Dallas-Fort Worth: 104

El Paso: 98

Houston: 101

Laredo: 106

San Antonio: 102

Wichita Falls: 110

A transmission tower is seen on July 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) is urging Texans to voluntarily conserve power today, due to extreme heat potentially causing rolling blackouts. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The ERCOT live supply-and-demand tracker and forecast shows the energy demand is closely matching the state's supply in the afternoon, just 20 minutes before the conservation request begins.

It’s not uncommon for ERCOT to make such requests, be it summer or winter months, when extreme hot and cold temperatures hit the state and the grid is stressed. In the past, ERCOT’s recommendation for conserving energy in the summer months has been to set thermostats at 78 degrees.

ERCOT recommended raising the thermostat by a degree or two if it’s safe, not running large appliances like washers and dryers, and to turn off or unplug lights and other appliances not needed during the five-hour stretch.

ERCOT data shows that electricity users have already exceeded the record for demand on the state’s power grid 10 times this summer.

Solar farms in Texas have helped ERCOT meet the increased demand on its grid over the last few years, but officials are concerned about low winds forecast on Thursday.