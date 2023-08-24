Texans Asked to Voluntarily Cut Back on A/C in Sweltering Heat — Again

It’s 105 degrees in Dallas and 101 in Houston, just two of the big concrete jungles in Texas, and the heat index is making it feel even hotter.

The state’s “reliability council” on energy is once again asking its customers to scale back electricity so the power grid won’t fail.

That means turning the air conditioner up instead of down in places like Beaumont and Bryan, where the temperature was 106 degrees Thursday afternoon — in the shade.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a voluntary conservation request for a second straight Thursday as the state power grid has a "high potential to enter emergency operations," officials said.

ERCOT’s request is for a seven-hour period from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, and a weather watch continues through Sunday, its website states.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon were scorching. Here are the temperatures at 2:30 p.m. local time Thursday, according to weather.gov:

Abilene: 102

Amarillo: 100

Austin: 105

Beaumont: 106

Bryan-College Station: 106

Corpus Christi: 98

Dallas-Fort Worth: 105

El Paso: 98

Houston: 101

Laredo: 106

Longview: 104

Lufkin: 107

San Antonio: 98

Wichita Falls: 104

The power grid’s capacity and demand fluctuate throughout the day, with capacity typically higher. The demand for power Thursday night is expected to hit 80,808 megawatts with the capacity expected to be just short of that at 80,371 megawatts.

Solar farms in Texas have helped ERCOT meet increasing demand on its grid over the last few years, but officials worry that low winds forecast on Thursday have created a need for voluntary conservation.

"ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand," a press release said.

ERCOT recommends raising the thermostat by a degree or two if it’s safe, try not running large appliances like washers and dryers, and turn off or unplug lights and other appliances not needed during the seven-hour stretch.