Texans Asked to Voluntarily Cut Back on A/C in Sweltering Heat — Again - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Texans Asked to Voluntarily Cut Back on A/C in Sweltering Heat — Again

The demand for electricity is expected to exceed the power grid's supply as soaring temperatures again hit the state

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Home ThermostatGetty Images

It’s 105 degrees in Dallas and 101 in Houston, just two of the big concrete jungles in Texas, and the heat index is making it feel even hotter.

The state’s “reliability council” on energy is once again asking its customers to scale back electricity so the power grid won’t fail.

That means turning the air conditioner up instead of down in places like Beaumont and Bryan, where the temperature was 106 degrees Thursday afternoon — in the shade.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a voluntary conservation request for a second straight Thursday as the state power grid has a "high potential to enter emergency operations," officials said. 

ERCOT’s request is for a seven-hour period from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, and a weather watch continues through Sunday, its website states.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon were scorching. Here are the temperatures at 2:30 p.m. local time Thursday, according to weather.gov:

Abilene: 102
Amarillo: 100
Austin: 105
Beaumont: 106
Bryan-College Station: 106
Corpus Christi: 98
Dallas-Fort Worth: 105
El Paso: 98
Houston: 101
Laredo: 106
Longview: 104
Lufkin: 107
San Antonio: 98
Wichita Falls: 104

The power grid’s capacity and demand fluctuate throughout the day, with capacity typically higher. The demand for power Thursday night is expected to hit 80,808 megawatts with the capacity expected to be just short of that at 80,371 megawatts.

Solar farms in Texas have helped ERCOT meet increasing demand on its grid over the last few years, but officials worry that low winds forecast on Thursday have created a need for voluntary conservation.

"ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand," a press release said.

ERCOT recommends raising the thermostat by a degree or two if it’s safe, try not running large appliances like washers and dryers, and turn off or unplug lights and other appliances not needed during the seven-hour stretch.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.