Texan Who Called for Mass Shooting of Election Poll Workers Sentenced to More Than 3 Years in Prison

A Texas man who threatened two Arizona officials and poll workers has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in federal prison.

Frederick Francis Goltz, 52, who once called for a "mass shooting" of all poll workers, pleaded guilty earlier this year to interstate threatening communications.

He was sentenced Thursday by North Texas U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, who ordered the 42-month sentence followed by three years of supervised release following the prison term, the Department of Justice reported in a statement.

An image of the Capitol building with a noose hung by Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6. 2021 is projected on the wall during House Select Committee Hearings last year on the violence that day. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) Al Drago/Getty Images

“Election workers perform a duty sacred to the body politic ... vital to the functioning of American democracy," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton following Goltz's sentencing.

“This particular defendant repeatedly advocated violence against not only these men, but against their children as well. The Justice Department will not stand by as bad actors threaten members of law enforcement or election officials.”

Goltz also threatened a number of specific individuals in Arizona – including a lawyer in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and a county elections official – on the far-right-wing social media platforms Patriots.win and Gab.com, court documents revealed.

“It would be a shame if someone got to [his] children," Goltz sarcastically posted in late 2021 with the phone number and address of one of his targets.

"There are some crazies out there," he added.

He also posted: “Someone needs to get these people AND their children."