Tesla CEO Elon Musk told shareholders at a meeting Tuesday that the company will start advertising.

"I really think that some of the features that you highlighted here [...] are great things that we could be advertising," said an audience member named Kevin during the meeting's Q-and-A portion. "Why not advertise these things that you told us here?"

Musk, who previously denounced the need for advertising, responded by saying he understood the points made, and that he sees the value in getting Tesla's message out to a wider audience.

"I talked to a lot of people and they still think that Teslas are super expensive," Musk said, while adding that "the starting price for a Tesla is below the average auto price in the US."

"I hear ya," Musk added. He said it's ironic that he's previously held anti-advertising opinions when it comes to Tesla, and that he now owns Twitter, a company that's highly dependent on that source of revenue.

"I guess I should say, 'Advertising is awesome and everyone should do it!'" he said.

In 2019, Musk tweeted that “Tesla does not advertise or pay for endorsements. Instead, we use that money to make the product great."

Musk said Kevin's point that many don't know about features and functionality points of Tesla cars makes the idea of advertising more attractive.

He equated his current practice of making announcements on Tesla — and his personal — social media accounts to "preaching to the choir — and the choir is already convinced."

"I think what you're saying does have some merit," Musk told the room. "And, you know what, I believe in taking suggestions so, we'll try a little advertising and see how it goes."

The crowd cheered in response.

"I wasn't expecting that level of enthusiasm."