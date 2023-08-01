Tesla Driver in Phoenix Trapped in Locked Car After Battery Dies on 100-Degree Day
After his small voltage battery died, Rick Meggison was unable to escape from his electric vehicle
A 73-year-old Phoenix-area local said he got stuck in his Tesla in the stifling desert heat after the battery died and he was unaware of how to get out.
Rick Meggison told Scripps News Phoenix he was trapped for only about 20 minutes, but said, “being caught in there for a couple of hours could be dangerous.”
It was the 12-volt battery in his Tesla Model Y that died after he got in the vehicle which caused the car to shut off, Meggison said. Though the main lithium-ion battery used to drive the vehicle still worked, he was unable to use the doors, windows, and computer display which are all powered by the 12-volt battery.
Megginson told Scripps that his sister eventually was able to open the passenger door through the Tesla app, however, it cracked his window which he had to take to the Tesla service center to get fixed. The driver is OK after getting saved from the car.
Drivers have filed dozens of complaints with auto safety regulators about similar occurrences, according to Scripps investigators.
There is a way outlined in the Tesla manual to safely escape from the vehicle when the electric system breaks down, but experts believe many EV drivers may not be aware of it.
“I think Tesla needs to address this,” Meggison told Scripps.
