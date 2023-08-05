Terminally Ill Doctor Gets Dying Wish When A Friend Helps Her Book ‘Moonshot’ Concerts for Cancer Patients
A doctor popular on social media asked the public for help and shared his friend's request in a now-viral Instagram video
A doctor with a strong social media following made his dying friend’s wish come true after he posted a video asking his followers to connect him with 12 musical artists.
The artists were “moonshot” choices, Dr. J. Mack Slaughter said in a video posted to Instagram. The list included artists like Bob Dylan, Heather Maloney, and Lauren Daigle.
But Slaughter said he wanted to try to make his friend’s dying wish — to host a series of in-home concerts before she departed — come true.
“We’ve known each other for over 10 years,” he said in the heartfelt Instagram video. “She actually taught me as a medical student. She has stage four breast cancer and her husband reached out to me thinking that I could help them with her dying wish.”
The friend, Dallas-based psychiatrist Michelle Nichols, was told the cancer had metastasized to her lungs, liver, and spine, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported.
After she got the news, she thought about what she wanted the rest of her life to look like.
“What do I want to do with my life?” Michelle asked, per WFAA. “What kind of legacy do I want to leave my children?”
That’s when she came up with the idea of hosting intimate concerts to raise money for cancer patients. She came up with the list of artists she hoped would show up and her husband, Greg Nichols, shared the list with Slaughter.
"God, it was amazing how many people commented," Slaughter told WFAA. "And tagged, and shared, and texted, and called and emailed!"
Eight out of the 12 artists agreed to participate after Slaughter’s video went viral.
"It gives me a lot of hope and a lot of encouragement in a dark time," Michelle said.
