    Tennis Grand Slam Champ Is Engaged to Man Who Asked Her for a Selfie on the Street

    Former world No. 1 in tennis plans to marry a fan she met on streets of NYC

    Published
    Aysha Qamar
    Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, is getting married -- to a fan. 

    The Spanish-Venezuelan tennis star took to Instagram to announce her engagement last week. “You had me at ‘Hello,’ the caption read under a photo of her and now fiancé Arthur Borges.

    Muguruza shared her story on how she first met Borges with Hola! Spain last week.

    The two first crossed paths when Borges recognized her and asked for a selfie near Central Park when Muguruza was in New York for the 2021 US Open.

    Garbiñe Muguruza and Arthur Borges
    Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    “My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she told the magazine. “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’”

    After that interaction, the two reportedly kept meeting to walk in the park and discovered they had similar upbringings. 

    Muguruza was born in Venezuela but grew up in Spain, while Borges was born in Spain and spent most his life in Finland.

    “He’s a mix, like me. I’m half-Venezuelan and half-Spanish, so we understand each other,” she said. “We share that feeling of being citizens of the world.”

    Muguruza also shared that she liked that Borges was not involved in tennis. When the two met, Borges, who works in fashion, was working for Tom Ford in New York.

    Speaking about the proposal, she said: “It felt weird. I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic.”

    The two plan to have their wedding near the beach in Spain, Muguruza told Hola!

    According to Yahoo Sports, Muguruza is a former world No. 1, who was ranked in the top 10 last year. She is currently on a hiatus from tennis.

