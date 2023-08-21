Tennessee Zoo Welcomes World’s Only Spotless Giraffe
Zoo officials said they believed she is the only spotless giraffe in the world, with the last record of it occurring being in 1972 in Tokyo
Brights Zoo in Tennessee is now home to one of the rarest giraffes in the world.
In a press release sent to The Messenger, Brights Zoo director David Bright said a female giraffe without spots was born at the zoo on July 31.
Bright said he believed she is the only spotless giraffe in the world, with the last record of it happening being in 1972 in Tokyo.
"The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation," Bright said in a statement.
"Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40 percent of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades," he added.
Visitors can now view the six-foot-tall giraffe at the Limestone area zoo.
Bright said he is also encouraging the public to vote on suggestions for her name on the zoo's Facebook page.
"She already stands 6ft tall and is thriving under the care of her attentive mother and the zoo's expert staff, who are now looking for name suggestions from the public," Bright said in his statement.
"This special giraffe's birth is remarkable for many reasons, but maybe most importantly, it will help bring attention to the serious challenges the rest of her species face in the wild," he continued.
Among the final contenders are four names, each carrying a distinct meaning: Kipekee, signifying uniqueness; Firyali, denoting something extraordinary or uncommon; Shakiri, emphasizing her exceptional beauty; and Jamella, describing her as possessing great beauty.
Voting will begin the morning of Aug. 22, the zoo announced on its Facebook page.
If comments on the page are any indication, "Jamella" appears to be an early favorite for the young giraffe's name.
