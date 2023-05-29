Tennessee Woman Goes Missing While on Cross Country Trip with Boyfriend
Nikki Alcaraz's boyfriend allegedly 'beat her up pretty badly' before both vanished three weeks ago
A Tennessee family continues to desperately search for a loved one who was traveling to California with a boyfriend and vanished following a physical fight between the two, according to reports.
Nikki Alcaraz, 33, also known as Nikki Cunningham, was last seen around May 6 around 7 am at a Moriarty, New Mexico Super8 motel, Fox 10 News reports.
"We are kind of lost," Nikki's brother, Josh Alcaraz, told Fox 10. "We don’t know what to do."
Alcaraz, a mom of two, had been traveling with her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton, and a small black dog in a black Jeep Wrangler to visit family and friends in Orange County, California, Josh told Fox10 News.
- Missing Tennessee Mom Found Safe After Mystery Trip With Boyfriend
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest Boyfriend
- ‘I Will Show Up With a Shovel’: Inside the Letter that Brian Laundrie’s Mother Sent Him
- Woman Rams Truck into Family Dollar Store After Fight with Boyfriend
- Missing Woman Survives Days in Wilderness on Wine and Candy
“It’s a trip she’s done hundreds of times,” her sister, Toni Alcaraz, told WKRN, noting that Nikki goes to visit an uncle in Southern California often.
“I talk to her almost every day," she said, "so I am scared something happened to them."
In a Facebook post, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said that Alcaraz could be in New Mexico, Arizona, or California, and "Due to a history of domestic assault, we believe she is in danger."
While in New Mexico, someone saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face, according to WKRN, citing a Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report from May 4.
Stratton had blood coming from his mouth and nose and said he also was hit, according to WKRN.
“He (Stratton) beat her up pretty badly,” Josh told 10News. “A truck driver had to pull him off of her, call the police.”
Neither wanted to press charges and police dropped Nikki off in Moriarty.
She then called her sister.
“She was crying and upset. Her eye was already turning black and you could tell she was beat up pretty bad,” Toni told WKRN.
One of Nikki’s friends in California drove to New Mexico to help her but Nikki left on “a mission to find Tyler,” Josh Alcaraz told Fox10.
Nikki has not been seen since May 6, but two days later, she texted Toni to say she was in Arizona and planned to finish the trip to California, the last time anyone has heard from her, WKRN reports.
“I don’t think she is dead out there somewhere, but it’s all a possibility at this point, and I am really scared of that, but I’m praying that’s not the case,” Toni told WKRN.
Her sister’s disappearance is even frightening, Toni told the news station, in light of its similarities to the case of Gabby Petito.
Petito, 22, vanished in August 2021 while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
On Sept. 19, Petito’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie was found dead in October 2021, near a notebook where he confessed to killing Petito.
“All the stories like that that seem to happen and seem to happen more often make it more terrifying,” Toni told WKRN.
The Cheatham County, Tennessee district attorney told the outlet that Stratton has an unrelated warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on a probation violation connected to a charge of theft.
The family asks that anyone with information about Nikki’s whereabouts is asked to call Moriarty, New Mexico police at 505-832-6060 or 505-834-2705.
