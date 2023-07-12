Tenn. Woman Allegedly Stole Phone, Hundreds of Dollars From Former Police Officer Who Died in Front of Her

Authorities arrested a Tennessee woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a retired police officer who dropped dead in front of her.

Jail records show Shuntae Daniels has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of identity theft, and two counts of property theft.

It’s unclear if she entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Citing police in Memphis, WMC-TV reports Daniels, 27, is accused of arriving outside former police officer Mark Lesure’s home Sunday, during which the pair had an argument.

Daniels allegedly demanded gas money, prompting Lesure to go inside and retrieve $10.

Police said when he came back out to Daniel’s car, he collapsed and died.

The cause of death remains unclear.

According to the outlet, citing police, Daniels proceeded to enter Lesure’s home, where she allegedly stole his cell phone and used it to send herself $1500.

She is also accused of stealing the victim’s wallet and the $10 he had on him when he died.

Daniels allegedly admitted to spending the money on shoes, hair and nails, police said, per the outlet.

Police said she allegedly called 911 and hung up around the time of the incident.

Daniels will appear in court Thursday.