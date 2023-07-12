Tenn. Woman Allegedly Stole Phone, Hundreds of Dollars From Former Police Officer Who Died in Front of Her

Authorities arrested a Tennessee woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a retired police officer who dropped dead in front of her.
Jail records show Shuntae Daniels has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of identity theft, and two counts of property theft.
It’s unclear if she entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.
Citing police in Memphis, WMC-TV reports Daniels, 27, is accused of arriving outside former police officer Mark Lesure’s home Sunday, during which the pair had an argument.
- Man Allegedly Stole Forklift From Lowe’s, Fatally Ran Over Woman in Home Depot Parking Lot
- Mississippi Police Officers Indicted in Death of Black Man who Died in Custody
- Armed Robber Who Stole Woman’s Car Keys Nabbed as He Returns to Steal Her Car: Police
- Trio of San Antonio Police Officers Charged with Murder After Shooting Woman Inside Her Home
- Miami Woman Seduced Man, Stole His Rolexes and iPhone When He Passed Out: Police
Daniels allegedly demanded gas money, prompting Lesure to go inside and retrieve $10.
Police said when he came back out to Daniel’s car, he collapsed and died.
The cause of death remains unclear.
According to the outlet, citing police, Daniels proceeded to enter Lesure’s home, where she allegedly stole his cell phone and used it to send herself $1500.
She is also accused of stealing the victim’s wallet and the $10 he had on him when he died.
Daniels allegedly admitted to spending the money on shoes, hair and nails, police said, per the outlet.
Police said she allegedly called 911 and hung up around the time of the incident.
Daniels will appear in court Thursday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews