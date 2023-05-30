‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat That Survived Expulsion Effort Considering Senate Run
Rep. Gloria Johnson says she is 'seriously considering' entering the race
A Tennessee lawmaker who survived a bid to expel her for a gun violence protest on the floor of the State Assembly is reportedly considering a run for U.S. Senate.
St. Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Knoxville Democrat, confirmed to a local newspaper that she is considering a run for the seat held by Republican Marsha Blackburn.
Johnson told the Chattanooga Times Free Press, “There have been a whole lot of people, very serious people, asking me to do it. And so I told them I would seriously consider doing it.”
- Missing Tennessee Mom Found Safe After Mystery Trip With Boyfriend
- Tennessee Expands Immunity for Gun Companies, Weeks After School Shooting
- House Sends Santos Expulsion Effort to Ethics Committee
- How drag queens became the latest far-right target — in Tennessee and across the US
- Tennessee Woman Goes Missing While on Cross Country Trip with Boyfriend
Johnson survived a vote to oust her by a single vote. Fellow Democrats Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled but later reappointed back to their seats.
They interrupted a floor session and used a bullhorn to lead chants for gun control after a Nashville school shooting.
Republican Marsha Blackburn was elected to the seat in 2018. She is expected to seek reelection in 2024.
She described herself as a "hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative" and is "politically incorrect and proud of it" when announcing her first Senate bid, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.
The paper noted that any Democratic candidate would have a hard time winning the U.S. Senate seat.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News
- Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book BansNews
- ATF Reminds People It’s Illegal to Smoke Marijuana and Own GunsNews