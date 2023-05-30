‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat That Survived Expulsion Effort Considering Senate Run

A Tennessee lawmaker who survived a bid to expel her for a gun violence protest on the floor of the State Assembly is reportedly considering a run for U.S. Senate.

St. Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Knoxville Democrat, confirmed to a local newspaper that she is considering a run for the seat held by Republican Marsha Blackburn.

Johnson told the Chattanooga Times Free Press, “There have been a whole lot of people, very serious people, asking me to do it. And so I told them I would seriously consider doing it.”

Johnson survived a vote to oust her by a single vote. Fellow Democrats Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled but later reappointed back to their seats.

They interrupted a floor session and used a bullhorn to lead chants for gun control after a Nashville school shooting.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Republican Marsha Blackburn was elected to the seat in 2018. She is expected to seek reelection in 2024.

She described herself as a "hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative" and is "politically incorrect and proud of it" when announcing her first Senate bid, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

The paper noted that any Democratic candidate would have a hard time winning the U.S. Senate seat.



