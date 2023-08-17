Tennessee Teen Murdered in ’80s Finally Identified Thanks to DNA  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Tennessee Teen Murdered in ’80s Finally Identified Thanks to DNA 

At the time, investigators determined the remains belonged to a juvenile, white female, who had been dead for three to nine months prior to their discovery

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Linda Sue KarnesTennessee Bureau of Investigation

More than 40 years after she was found dead, authorities have identified the human remains of a teenage girl — and now, they’re on the hunt for her killer.

DNA technology confirmed remains found in a Cheatham County, Tennessee, landfill back in October 1981 belong to 17-year-old Linda Sue Karnes, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

The identification was a decades-long process.

At the time, investigators determined the remains belonged to a juvenile, white, female who had been dead for three to nine months prior to their discovery, but could not confirm her identity, according to a press release

She was classified as a Jane Doe.

“It would be many years later before DNA technology would catch up and aid in providing information in this case,” the release stated.

In 2007, a sample of the victim’s remains was sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

Read More

Shortly after, a DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, per the release.

In December 2022, a sample of her remains was sent for forensic genetic genealogical DNA testing and scientists were able to find multiple matches to potential relatives

“Agents made contact with several of those family members and confirmed they had a family member they had not heard from in more than four decades. Agents were able to obtain a DNA standard from family members to be compared against the victim’s DNA, utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy,” the release stated.

The identity of Linda was confirmed earlier this month.

A manner of death was not disclosed.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said she grew up in Cunningham, Tennessee. 

Before she died, detectives learned she spent time in the Montgomery County Girls Home in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding Linda’s death or who she may have been with prior is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.