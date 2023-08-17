Tennessee Teen Murdered in ’80s Finally Identified Thanks to DNA 

More than 40 years after she was found dead, authorities have identified the human remains of a teenage girl — and now, they’re on the hunt for her killer.

DNA technology confirmed remains found in a Cheatham County, Tennessee, landfill back in October 1981 belong to 17-year-old Linda Sue Karnes, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The identification was a decades-long process.

At the time, investigators determined the remains belonged to a juvenile, white, female who had been dead for three to nine months prior to their discovery, but could not confirm her identity, according to a press release.

She was classified as a Jane Doe.

“It would be many years later before DNA technology would catch up and aid in providing information in this case,” the release stated.

In 2007, a sample of the victim’s remains was sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

Shortly after, a DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, per the release.

In December 2022, a sample of her remains was sent for forensic genetic genealogical DNA testing and scientists were able to find multiple matches to potential relatives

“Agents made contact with several of those family members and confirmed they had a family member they had not heard from in more than four decades. Agents were able to obtain a DNA standard from family members to be compared against the victim’s DNA, utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy,” the release stated.

The identity of Linda was confirmed earlier this month.

A manner of death was not disclosed.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said she grew up in Cunningham, Tennessee.

Before she died, detectives learned she spent time in the Montgomery County Girls Home in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding Linda’s death or who she may have been with prior is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.