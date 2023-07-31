Potential Mass Shooting at Tennessee Jewish School Averted, Police Say - The Messenger
Potential Mass Shooting at Tennessee Jewish School Averted, Police Say

Memphis Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun when he fired his weapon outside Margolin Hebrew Academy

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
A man was shot by Memphis police and is in critical condition after he allegedly fired his gun outside a Jewish day school.

Memphis, Tennessee, police said they "mitigated a potential mass shooting" after the suspect went to Margolin Hebrew Academy and fired his handgun. Nobody at the Jewish day school was injured and the man fled by car before police arrived.

When police pulled over the suspect, he exited his vehicle during the traffic stop and was armed, according to their statement.

Margolin Hebrew Academy
Police said they were able to thwart a "potential mass shooting" on Monday at Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis.Google Maps
An officer then shot the suspect, who is currently at a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities described the suspect as a white man but did not provide further details. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

