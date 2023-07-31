TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Potential Mass Shooting at Tennessee Jewish School Averted, Police Say
Memphis Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun when he fired his weapon outside Margolin Hebrew Academy
A man was shot by Memphis police and is in critical condition after he allegedly fired his gun outside a Jewish day school.
Memphis, Tennessee, police said they "mitigated a potential mass shooting" after the suspect went to Margolin Hebrew Academy and fired his handgun. Nobody at the Jewish day school was injured and the man fled by car before police arrived.
When police pulled over the suspect, he exited his vehicle during the traffic stop and was armed, according to their statement.
An officer then shot the suspect, who is currently at a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
Authorities described the suspect as a white man but did not provide further details.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
