Tennessee Pastor Wields Bible-Taped Bat to Demolish Barbie Dream House

'The demon comes out when you expel it,' Pastor Greg Locke declared

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
JWPlayer

A video of a Tennessee evangelical pastor smashing a Barbie Dream House with a baseball bat attached to a Bible has gone viral.

During an evening service at Global Vision Bible Church on June 15, Pastor Greg Locke displayed a Barbie Dream House on stage. He then brought out a baseball bat with what appeared to be a Bible taped to it.

"The demon comes out when you expel it," he declared. "The stronghold comes down when you demolish it with the Bible."

Locke then shattered the Barbie Dream House using his Bible-adorned bat.

Was this symbolic smash a literal swipe at the Barbie movie, which hit theaters just a few weeks earlier and faced criticism from several conservatives as being "too woke" and bearing an anti-male narrative?

Pastor Greg Locke does not seem to be making a reference to the 'Barbie' movie
Pastor Greg Locke does not seem to be making a reference to the 'Barbie' moviePastor Greg Locke Sermons
Or did Locke have a preference for another toy, perhaps the Mojo Dojo Casa House?

You can watch Pastor Locke demolish the Barbie Dream House in full context around the 51:20 timestamp.

