Evacuations Ordered After Tennessee Gas Plant Explosion
People who live within a mile of the plant were ordered to leave
The area around a Tennessee gas plant is under mandatory evacuation orders after an explosion.
The blast took place around 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline/Kinder Morgan facility in Hickman County.
The Hickman County Sheriff's Office said the evacuation zone is one mile around the plant.
Kinder Morgan said that all personnel were evacuated and accounted for, and there were no injuries.
It said there was an explosion and fire at one of the compressor buildings in a natural gas compressor station because of an equipment failure, WZTV-TV reported.
A video posted by WSMV-TV showed black smoke coming out of the building.
- Ford Plant in Kansas City Shuts Down, All Employees Evacuated After Man Says He Has ‘Large Amount of Explosives’ Inside
- No Explosives on Ukraine Nuclear Plant Roofs: UN
- Childrens’ Hospital Evacuated, At Risk of Explosion After Lithium Battery Leaks
- Zelenskyy Warns Russia Has Planted Possible Explosives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
- Dow Chemical Plant in Louisiana Rocked by Fiery Series of Explosions
- Several Explosions Rock Garland, Texas Sherwin-Williams Plant as Fire Burns
The Nashville Fire Department was sending hazardous materials crews to the scene at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews
- Rare Rhode Island Tornado Lifts Moving Car 10 Feet Off the Highway: ‘Caught in the Funnel’News