Evacuations Ordered After Tennessee Gas Plant Explosion

The area around a Tennessee gas plant is under mandatory evacuation orders after an explosion.

The blast took place around 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline/Kinder Morgan facility in Hickman County.

The Hickman County Sheriff's Office said the evacuation zone is one mile around the plant.

Kinder Morgan said that all personnel were evacuated and accounted for, and there were no injuries.

It said there was an explosion and fire at one of the compressor buildings in a natural gas compressor station because of an equipment failure, WZTV-TV reported.

A video posted by WSMV-TV showed black smoke coming out of the building.

The Nashville Fire Department was sending hazardous materials crews to the scene at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.