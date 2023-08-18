Evacuations Ordered After Tennessee Gas Plant Explosion - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Evacuations Ordered After Tennessee Gas Plant Explosion

People who live within a mile of the plant were ordered to leave

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The area around a Tennessee gas plant is under mandatory evacuation orders after an explosion.

The blast took place around 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline/Kinder Morgan facility in Hickman County.

The Hickman County Sheriff's Office said the evacuation zone is one mile around the plant.

Kinder Morgan said that all personnel were evacuated and accounted for, and there were no injuries.

It said there was an explosion and fire at one of the compressor buildings in a natural gas compressor station because of an equipment failure, WZTV-TV reported.

A video posted by WSMV-TV showed black smoke coming out of the building.

Read More

The Nashville Fire Department was sending hazardous materials crews to the scene at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.