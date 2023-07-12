Celebrated Surgeon Shot and Killed by Patient Inside His Clinic

A patient inside a Tennessee medical clinic shot and killed a doctor on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred in Collierville at the Campbell Clinic, according to police. The shooting occurred in an exam room around 2 p.m. local time.
The clinic identified the victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries, according to a statement provided to local station WMC-TV.
"We ask that you please lift his family in prayer," read the statement, in part, per the station. "During this difficult time, we will be working through many details and will keep you updated as we are able."
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters the unidentified suspect had been at the clinic for hours prior to the shooting.
The suspect, still armed, was located within minutes by police and arrested without incident.
Lane said the investigation is ongoing and declined to address a possible motive.
"At this time, we ask for your prayers for the entire Campbell Clinic family, as well as for the privacy of Dr. Mauck’s family," the clinic's statement read.
