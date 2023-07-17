Ten-Year-Old Thrown From Ride, Shutting Down Carnival in Illinois

A child fell from a carnival ride in Illinois Sunday, prompting the rest of the event's rides to be shut down.
The Village of Antioch Police Department said the 10-year-old was airlifted to hospital but no further details were available on their injuries or identity.
Another child on the ride told WGN 9 that they were worried they would fall off.
“My bar was coming up over my head, so every time I went up because it was going up and I was almost about to fall out, I would slam down to close it so that way I would not fall out,” Elliott Johnson said.
- Carowinds Roller Coaster Shut Down Again After Second Crack in Track Discovered
- Steve Dildarian Talks Pressure and Pleasing Fans in ‘Ten Year Old Tom’ Season 2 (Exclusive)
- Roller Coaster Ride in North Carolina Is Shut Down After Crack in Structure Found
- Rollercoaster Shut Down Over Crack Sparked Safety Concerns When It Opened
- Carnival Sunshine Passengers Recall ‘Cruise From Hell’ on High Seas
“Then as soon as it started slowing down and it was about maybe rocking on the floor, I was able to push it up and slide out.”
The local Chamber of Commerce, which organized the Taste of Antioch festival where the ride was set up, said it had closed the carnival early and was refunding tickets.
"After consultation with the village administrator, the Antioch Chief of Police, and the Antioch Fire Chief, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner has decided to use his executive authority to order the remainder of the rides at the Taste of Antioch shut down," the police department said on Facebook.
"The closure of the rides will ensure safety for our community and allow officials to review safety of each ride."
Illinois Department of Labor and the Antioch police and fire departments are investigating.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews