Ten-Year-Old Thrown From Ride, Shutting Down Carnival in Illinois

A child fell from a carnival ride in Illinois Sunday, prompting the rest of the event's rides to be shut down.

The Village of Antioch Police Department said the 10-year-old was airlifted to hospital but no further details were available on their injuries or identity.

Another child on the ride told WGN 9 that they were worried they would fall off.

“My bar was coming up over my head, so every time I went up because it was going up and I was almost about to fall out, I would slam down to close it so that way I would not fall out,” Elliott Johnson said.

“Then as soon as it started slowing down and it was about maybe rocking on the floor, I was able to push it up and slide out.”

The local Chamber of Commerce, which organized the Taste of Antioch festival where the ride was set up, said it had closed the carnival early and was refunding tickets.

"After consultation with the village administrator, the Antioch Chief of Police, and the Antioch Fire Chief, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner has decided to use his executive authority to order the remainder of the rides at the Taste of Antioch shut down," the police department said on Facebook.

"The closure of the rides will ensure safety for our community and allow officials to review safety of each ride."

Illinois Department of Labor and the Antioch police and fire departments are investigating.