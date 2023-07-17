Ten-Year-Old Thrown From Ride, Shutting Down Carnival in Illinois - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Ten-Year-Old Thrown From Ride, Shutting Down Carnival in Illinois

Another child at the festival in Antioch, Illinois reported his lap bar kept rising up

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A 10 year-old was thrown from a ride at a carnival in Illinois.Getty Images

A child fell from a carnival ride in Illinois Sunday, prompting the rest of the event's rides to be shut down.

The Village of Antioch Police Department said the 10-year-old was airlifted to hospital but no further details were available on their injuries or identity.

Another child on the ride told WGN 9 that they were worried they would fall off.

“My bar was coming up over my head, so every time I went up because it was going up and I was almost about to fall out, I would slam down to close it so that way I would not fall out,” Elliott Johnson said.

Read More

“Then as soon as it started slowing down and it was about maybe rocking on the floor, I was able to push it up and slide out.”

The local Chamber of Commerce, which organized the Taste of Antioch festival where the ride was set up, said it had closed the carnival early and was refunding tickets.

"After consultation with the village administrator, the Antioch Chief of Police, and the Antioch Fire Chief, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner has decided to use his executive authority to order the remainder of the rides at the Taste of Antioch shut down," the police department said on Facebook.

"The closure of the rides will ensure safety for our community and allow officials to review safety of each ride."

Illinois Department of Labor and the Antioch police and fire departments are investigating.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.