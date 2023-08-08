Teens Say Police Surrounded Them with Guns Drawn, Threatened to Kill Them, in Case of Mistaken Identity

Two 19-year-olds are sharing their harrowing experience of mistaken identity, Detailing how sheriff’s deputies drew their guns and handcuffed them after falsely believing the boys to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anthony and Julian, identified only by their first names, told ABC 13 deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office swarmed their vehicle when they pulled into a neighborhood after leaving a gas station.

"I was taking off, and moved like two feet, and was surrounded by a bunch of cops and a helicopter," Anthony told the news station. "It was like a movie scene."

The incident happened on Aug. 3 in a neighborhood in Cypress, Texas. Doorbell camera footage reviewed by the news station showed “at least” five patrol cars surrounding Anthony’s Camaro, and audio captured the sound of a helicopter circling.

Residential cameras captured Harris County Sheriff's Office swarming what they falsely believed to be a stolen Camaro on Aug. 3 in Cypress, Texas. ABC 13/Screenshot

The two said they were handcuffed before asked to show license and registration for the vehicle.

"He pointed a gun at both of us and told me to get on the ground," Julian said. "I turned around, and he shoved me to the ground. He said, 'Get on the floor. I'm going to shoot you and kill you.'"

Julian sustained scrapes and cuts to his arms after he was pushed to the ground by a deputy, he said to ABC 13. It did not take long for the friends to realize the deputies thought they had stolen the car.

Officials with the sheriff’s office told the outlet that flock cameras scanned the license plates of a stolen Camaro that was connected to several aggravated robberies in the area. Undercover officers spotted the teenager’s Camaro, which they said matched the description, but could not make out the license plates and called for backup.

It was only after the two men were handcuffed that law enforcement realized a mistake had been made.

"They opened the door and said, 'Do you want to know what happened?' and I said, 'Yes.' They told me they were looking for a stolen car and showed me the picture, and that's when I realized what happened," Anthony told the news station.

While neither of the two were charged, Anthony’s mother Leslie said the deputies should be held accountable and said she is planning to hire an attorney.

"They had time to run his plates or approach him in a different way. Maybe a traffic stop to ask for his ID or something just to know? And not have them go through that emotional distress," Leslie said to ABC 13. "They didn't do anything wrong. They are good kids. As a mom, I was mad. I was sad. I was worried."

The footage from the deputies body cameras will be reviewed to check for wrongdoing, the sheriff’s office told the outlet. Julian and Anthony were informed by the office on the procedure to file a complaint.