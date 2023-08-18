Teen’s Body Found Behind High School, Prompting Closure

A teenager was found dead on the campus grounds of a school in Austin, school officials said.
Staff members of the Travis Early College High School on Thursday morning found the 11th-grade female student’s body, according to a tweet from the Austin Independent Schools District. Classes were canceled on Thursday and Friday in light of the discovery.
“Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” the district said in its statement. “She was found before most students arrived and to our knowledge, no students encountered the situation. Austin ISD police closed off the areas, and we sent all students home for the day.”
In a Thursday press conference, the Austin ISD Police Department said emergency personnel responded to the scene after staffers found the body of the girl. When they responded, they pronounced her dead on campus grounds.
"It's obviously a very sad moment for us today, and our Travis High School community, AISD community," Police Chief Wayne Sneed said.
A medical examiner is investigating and at this time, there is no cause of death for the girl, who has not yet been identified publicly by name.
"Right now, our focus is on supporting our students, our staff," interim Superintendent Matias Segura said in the press conference. "Many of us are hurting and just wanting to figure out how to support them better. Today has been a challenge for all of us."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the suicide and crisis hotline at 988 or text SAVE to 741741.
