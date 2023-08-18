Teen’s Body Found Behind High School, Prompting Closure - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Teen’s Body Found Behind High School, Prompting Closure

Classes were canceled on Thursday and Friday after staffers at an Austin, Texas, high school found the 11th-grade girl's body behind campus

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
“Right now, our focus is on supporting our students, our staff,” interim Superintendent Matias Segura said in the press conference.KVUE/YouTube

A teenager was found dead on the campus grounds of a school in Austin, school officials said. 

Staff members of the Travis Early College High School on Thursday morning found the 11th-grade female student’s body, according to a tweet from the Austin Independent Schools District. Classes were canceled on Thursday and Friday in light of the discovery. 

“Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” the district said in its statement. “She was found before most students arrived and to our knowledge, no students encountered the situation. Austin ISD police closed off the areas, and we sent all students home for the day.”

In a Thursday press conference, the Austin ISD Police Department said emergency personnel responded to the scene after staffers found the body of the girl. When they responded, they pronounced her dead on campus grounds. 

"It's obviously a very sad moment for us today, and our Travis High School community, AISD community," Police Chief Wayne Sneed said.

Read More

A medical examiner is investigating and at this time, there is no cause of death for the girl, who has not yet been identified publicly by name. 

"Right now, our focus is on supporting our students, our staff," interim Superintendent Matias Segura said in the press conference. "Many of us are hurting and just wanting to figure out how to support them better. Today has been a challenge for all of us."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the suicide and crisis hotline at 988 or text SAVE to 741741.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.