The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teens Arrested After Attempted School Bus Shooting

    Three suspects got onto the bus in Maryland on May 1, with one pulling out a handgun.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Police in Maryland have arrested two teenagers after an attempted shooting on a school bus.

    The attack happened on May 1, with a 14-year-old male from Suitland and a 15-year-old male from Temple Hills now under arrest.

    They are charged as adults with attempted first and second degree murder, assault and additional charges.

    Photos shared by police show the masked suspects getting onto the vehicle and carrying out their attack.

    Read More

    On the afternoon of the attack, the school bus had stopped to let students off in Oxon Hill, when three suspects got on and allegedly attacked the victim.

    One pulled out a handgun and attempted to shoot them, but it is believed the gun malfunctioned, according to police.

    The victim sustained some minor injuries but wasn't shot.

    The motive for the allegedy attack isn't known at this time.

    Police say an active search is underway for the third suspect and anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A reward is being offered.

    PGPD Investigating Assault on School Bus
    Credit: PGPD
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.