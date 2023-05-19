Teens Arrested After Attempted School Bus Shooting
Three suspects got onto the bus in Maryland on May 1, with one pulling out a handgun.
Police in Maryland have arrested two teenagers after an attempted shooting on a school bus.
The attack happened on May 1, with a 14-year-old male from Suitland and a 15-year-old male from Temple Hills now under arrest.
They are charged as adults with attempted first and second degree murder, assault and additional charges.
Photos shared by police show the masked suspects getting onto the vehicle and carrying out their attack.
On the afternoon of the attack, the school bus had stopped to let students off in Oxon Hill, when three suspects got on and allegedly attacked the victim.
One pulled out a handgun and attempted to shoot them, but it is believed the gun malfunctioned, according to police.
The victim sustained some minor injuries but wasn't shot.
The motive for the allegedy attack isn't known at this time.
Police say an active search is underway for the third suspect and anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A reward is being offered.
