Teens Are More Susceptible to Harmful Online Conspiracy Theories Than Adults: Study

A new study found that teenagers are more likely to believe online conspiracy theories than adults.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit that aims to stop the spread of misinformation, found that 60% of 13-17-year-olds surveyed agreed with four or more harmful conspiracy statements, compared to 49% of adults.

Social media is the source of much of this misinformation, as 69% of teens who spent at least four hours a day on any social media platform agreed with conspiracy theories that included anti-vaccine statements, antisemitism, and Covid-19 misinformation.

The CCDH surveyed more than 1,000 adults and 1,000 teenagers aged 13-17 about social media and its potential impact. Additionally, respondents were asked whether they agreed with statements from several categories of misinformation.

While teens are more likely to believe conspiracy theories and misinformation than adults, they are also more likely to agree that social platforms cause real-world harm. Of those surveyed, 83% of teens said that harmful information online can result in offline consequences, as opposed to 68% of adults.