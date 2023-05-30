The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teenagers Attack Marines in Street Brawl Caught on Video

    The melee allegedly started when the teens were asked to stop setting off fireworks

    Carlo Versano
    Police in the Southern California beach enclave of San Clemente are investigating a fight that broke out over the weekend in which three men were apparently attacked by a large group of teenagers at a bustling seaside pier. 

    Two of the victims were Marines, according to the San Clemente Times. They were treated for minor injuries at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital. 

    According to unverified videos circulating on social media, a group of at least a dozen young people can be seen confronting the Marines. A young man then throws a punch at one of the victims from behind, which appears to be what escalated the altercation into an all-out brawl. Later in the video, both victims are on the ground in the fetal position as they are kicked by multiple people.

    The melee is broken up when a man and woman step in and yell at the group to stop.

    Speaking to KCAL, the CBS station in Los Angeles, one victim who self-identified as a Marine said he was “stomped on” by the group of teens. 

    The confrontation began when the teens were told to stop setting off fireworks, according to KCAL. Police have not arrested any suspects as of Tuesday morning.

