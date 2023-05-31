Teenagers Arrested in Connection With Beating of Marines in Orange County

A group of Orange County teenagers have been arrested after allegedly beating three U.S. Marines in the city of San Clemente.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department arrested nine minors, charging five of them with felony assault, local media outlets reported. The identities of those arrested have been withheld because they are minors.

The off-duty Marines were attacked near the San Clemente Pier around 10 p.m. Friday by a group of some 30 teens and young adults.

CBS News’ Los Angeles affiliate reported that the altercation started after one of the Marines asked the group to stop lighting fireworks.

The three Marines were treated at the scene but did not suffer major injuries and declined to be transported to a local hospital.