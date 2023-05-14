The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teenager Uses Slingshot on Sister’s Attempted Kidnapper

    Police say the kidnapper sustained 'obvious' signs of injury from the slingshot.

    Published
    William Veale
    Getty Images

    A teenage boy heroically interrupted the attempted kidnapping of his little sister using an iconic kids toy.

    According to a news release from the Michigan State Police, an 8 year-old girl was looking for mushrooms in a wooded area near her home when a 17 year-old male appeared and grabbed her, covering her mouth.

    Her brother, 13, saw the attack and leapt into action, shooting the assailant in the head and chest with a slingshot, police said. The assailant then fled the scene.

    State troopers from the Alpena Post were able to locate the 17 year-old and bring him into custody. Authorities said the teen, who had sustained 'obvious' injuries from the slingshot, told police in an interview he wanted to 'severely beat' the victim.

    the teen now faces a slew of charges including attempted kidnapping and child enticement, police said. He is being held on a $150,000 bond, and is slated for a May 17 court appearance.

