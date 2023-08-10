Teenager Survives 70-Foot Fall From Grand Canyon Cliff

A rescue team saved a 14-year-old boy after he plummeted some 70 feet from a cliff at Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.
The teenager fell Tuesday from a cliff at Bright Angel Point, located on the canyon’s north rim, 12News reported.
A helicopter was not able to reach the boy, so crews used ropes to rescue him. He was transported to a pediatric trauma center for medical care, according to a statement from Grand Canyon officials.
The young teen's condition was not released by the parks service.
- Man, 36, Killed After Prohibited 50-Foot Cliff Jump at Lake Powell
- Man Fell 4,000 Feet at Popular Grand Canyon Tourist Site
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand Canyon
- Woman Dies on Grand Canyon Hiking Trail While Trying to Make it to Colorado River and Back in One Day
- Woman Dies While Hiking in 114-Degree Heat at Remote Grand Canyon Area
- Biden Gearing Up for New Grand Canyon National Monument to Block Uranium Mining: Report
"I can say with great confidence that they put to use advanced medical skills in an austere environment that are rarely executed in most other places," Meghan Smith, preventive search and rescue supervisor, said in a statement.
"It's clear that their training and hard work paid off, leading to a smooth, timely operation that will no doubt lead to better outcomes for this patient," she added.
The rescue crew responds to hundreds of calls annually.
The parks service cautioned visitors to keep a distance of 10 feet away from the edge while hiking in the Grand Canyon.
In June a 33-year-old tourist plunged 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon West Skywalk.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him UpNews