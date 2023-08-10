Teenager Survives 70-Foot Fall From Grand Canyon Cliff - The Messenger
Teenager Survives 70-Foot Fall From Grand Canyon Cliff

Rescue crews used ropes to save him. His condition was not immediately released

Brinley Hineman
Posted signs warn tourists and hikers of the dangers of hiking in the Grand Canyon on May 14, 2019. (Photo by Sébastien DUVAL / AFP via Getty Images)Sébastien DUVAL / AFP via Getty Images

A rescue team saved a 14-year-old boy after he plummeted some 70 feet from a cliff at Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.

The teenager fell Tuesday from a cliff at Bright Angel Point, located on the canyon’s north rim, 12News reported.

A helicopter was not able to reach the boy, so crews used ropes to rescue him. He was transported to a pediatric trauma center for medical care, according to a statement from Grand Canyon officials. 

The young teen's condition was not released by the parks service.

"I can say with great confidence that they put to use advanced medical skills in an austere environment that are rarely executed in most other places," Meghan Smith, preventive search and rescue supervisor, said in a statement.

"It's clear that their training and hard work paid off, leading to a smooth, timely operation that will no doubt lead to better outcomes for this patient," she added.

The rescue crew responds to hundreds of calls annually.

The parks service cautioned visitors to keep a distance of 10 feet away from the edge while hiking in the Grand Canyon.

In June a 33-year-old tourist plunged 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon West Skywalk.

