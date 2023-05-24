Teenager Surrenders After Allegedly Killing 4 Family Members
A standoff lasting multiple hours led to a teenager in custody
A teenage suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly killing four family members in a standoff in Nash, Texas, on the afternoon of May 23, KSLA reported.
Bowie County Sheriff’s officials said a person was barricaded inside of a home on Lemon Acres, and local police, sheriff deputies and agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
Four people were found dead inside of the home once the teenage suspect came outside.
It is not yet known how the four family members died, but the deaths have been confirmed as homicides and police said they have obtained a search warrant.
