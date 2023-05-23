Teenager Stabs Stranger Acting ‘Aggressively’ Towards Grandmother: Police

An Oregon man was stabbed after allegedly harassing a teenager's grandmother.

According to KATU, Portland police responded to a ‘stabbing with weapon’ call and provided medical treatment to a man with stab wounds.

(Mykola Romanovskyy/Getty)

Police told KATU that the initial investigation indicated that the stabbed man was behaving aggressively towards the teenager and the grandmother.

Police think the teen possibly stabbed the man in self-defense.

When police arrived at the scene, the teenager and the grandmother were already gone.



