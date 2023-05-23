The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teenager Stabs Stranger Acting ‘Aggressively’ Towards Grandmother: Police

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    An Oregon man was stabbed after allegedly harassing a teenager's grandmother. 

    According to KATU, Portland police responded to a ‘stabbing with weapon’ call and provided medical treatment to a man with stab wounds. 

    (Mykola Romanovskyy/Getty)

    Police told KATU that the initial investigation indicated that the stabbed man was behaving aggressively towards the teenager and the grandmother.

    Police think the teen possibly stabbed the man in self-defense.

    When police arrived at the scene, the teenager and the grandmother were already gone. 

